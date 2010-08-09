SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) -- A court commissioner has granted Jennifer Aniston a restraining order against a man authorities say traveled cross-country to try to meet the actress.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner David A. Cowan ordered Jason R. Peyton on Monday to stay away from the actress and refrain from contacting her for three years.

The actress first obtained a temporary restraining order against Peyton on July 20 after police detained him. He remains on a monthlong psychiatric hold.

According to court filings, police intervened after Peyton repeatedly showed up to Los Angeles-area locales searching for the "Friends" star.

The filings say Peyton was found with duct tape, a sharp object and love letters addressed to Aniston. He has not been arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

