NEW YORK (AP) -- Kiefer Sutherland won't be in Manhattan court this week to answer allegations that he head-butted a fashion designer.

A spokeswoman for the Manhattan district attorney's office says the actor's scheduled court appearance Friday on an assault charge has been postponed. A new date has not been set yet.

The star of the Fox TV show "24" was charged May 7 with misdemeanor assault after designer Jack McCollough said he head-butted him and broke his nose at a Manhattan nightclub.

Sutherland and McCollough issued a joint statement a few weeks later saying they had resolved their differences, clearing the way for charges to be dropped. Sutherland apologized to McCollough in the statement.

Sutherland's lawyer did not return a call for comment Thursday.