LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two alternate jurors in the civil trial over Michael Jackson's death have been questioned after a woman approached them and told them not to award the singer's family any money in the case.

Superior Court Judge Yvette Palazuelos and attorneys on the case questioned the alternates, who said the woman approached them during a break Friday afternoon. Both said the woman told them not to award any money in the case against concert promoter AEG Live LLC.

The alternate jurors were told to return to the case on Monday and said their interaction would not affect their judgment about the case.

Jackson family attorney Brian Panish said the interaction was jury tampering and is a felony.

Michael Jackson's mother is suing AEG Live over her son's death. The company denies wrongdoing.