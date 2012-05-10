Court rules for Costner in sculpture appeal
PIERRE, S.D. -- The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that actor Kevin Costner did not breach a contract with an artist he commissioned to produce bronze sculptures of bison and American Indians.
The Hollywood superstar paid Peggy Detmers $300,000 to make the sculptures in the 1990s for a resort he planned in South Dakota's Black Hills. The resort was never built, and he instead placed the sculptures at his Tatanka attraction near Deadwood.
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling that the alternative placement did not constitute a breach of contract.
Costner filmed much of his Academy-Award-winning movie "Dances With Wolves" in South Dakota.
