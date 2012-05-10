PIERRE, S.D. -- The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that actor Kevin Costner did not breach a contract with an artist he commissioned to produce bronze sculptures of bison and American Indians.

RELATED: Hollywood's Most Expensive Divorces

The Hollywood superstar paid Peggy Detmers $300,000 to make the sculptures in the 1990s for a resort he planned in South Dakota's Black Hills. The resort was never built, and he instead placed the sculptures at his Tatanka attraction near Deadwood.

RELATED: Kevin Costner and Other Stars Who Rock

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling that the alternative placement did not constitute a breach of contract.

RELATED: Kevin Costner Asks Judge to Dismiss Stephen Baldwin's Lawsuit Against Him

Costner filmed much of his Academy-Award-winning movie "Dances With Wolves" in South Dakota.