Jennifer Aniston isn't the only former "Friends" babe with a hot bikini bod!

Aniston's BFF and former costar Courteney Cox turned up in Miami over the weekend -- and the "Cougar Town" star, 48, looked better than ever in a blue bikini that showed off her still-impressive figure.

With "Cougar Town" set to debut its latest season in January on a new network, TBS, in January, Cox was enjoying some R and R in Florida with Coco, her 8-year-old daughter with estranged husband David Arquette. (The amicably split couple filed divorce papers back in June.)

How does the star stay in shape as she nears the big 5-0?

"My fitness philosophy is to be active in life and enjoy what I am doing," she shared in Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop newsletter earlier this year. "I have always loved exercise and feel that being active is important to maintain not only physical health, but mental health as well."

A devotee of the celeb-beloved Tracy Anderson Method, Cox says she adores a "constant challenge. "In my hour-and-a-half workout sessions, I have had a mental challenge and a physical challenge."

The comic star also follows a low-carb diet, drinks lots of coconut water, and avoids caffeine.

