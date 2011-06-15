Happy birthday, Courteney Cox!

The Cougar Town actress turns 47 Wednesday. In honor of her big day, Us has put together some of Cox and daughter Coco's cutest mother-daughter moments.

Cox's fertility struggles paralleled those of her character Monica on Friends. With the help of in vitro fertilization, she gave birth to Coco Riley Arquette on June 13, 2004.

When Cox and David Arquette, 39, split in October 2010, the parents agreed to remain amicable for the sake of their daughter.

"[Coco is] our number-one priority. No matter what happens, she'll be okay because she knows that she is completely safe, loved, and we'll protect that more than anything in the world," Cox told Harper's Bazaar.

The threesome even took a family trip to Disney World in April.

