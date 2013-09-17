Courteney Cox and David Arquette place marital home up for sale

WENN

Courteney Cox and David Arquette are selling off their marital home, four months after finalizing their divorce.

The "Scream" co-stars purchased the lavish Beverly Hills mansion in 2004, but the actress moved out of the property shortly after the couple separated in 2010, leaving Arquette to live in the five-bedroom pad, which was designed by famed architect A. Quincy Jones.

A judge made their split official in May and now the exes are hoping to offload the estate by listing it on the market for $20 million, reports TMZ.

