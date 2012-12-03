Coco Arquette is a mogul in the making!

When Us Weekly chatted with the 8-year-old's famous mom Courteney Cox during the Evening With Cougar Town event in Culver City, Calif., Nov. 28, the actress revealed she brings her daughter to set "all the time."

"She knows everyone here! She runs the set," Cox, 48, told Us of her only child with ex David Arquette. "She is wardrobe, craft service -- you name it, she works it!"

Arquette isn't the only one. "Birdie is a little bit of the same way," Cox's costar Busy Philipps told Us of her 4-year-old tot. "I got the pilot when she was 5 months old and started shooting when she was a year old, and it's been an amazing job in so many respects. To facilitate being a working mom, I couldn't have asked for a better situation. They have been so accommodating and sweet. If I really need to get out of here to make something happen with my kid, they make it work."

After three seasons on ABC, Cougar Town has found a new home on TBS. New episodes begin airing Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 10 p.m. EST. "I love it," Cox said of switching networks. "They just have so much trust and faith in us -- it feels great."

"We're loving TBS," costar Josh Hopkins echoed. "They've been so good to us so far. They're putting stuff together, they're showing so much interest in us. We were kind of like the stepchild over at ABC and now we're the favorite son. They love us! It's been night and day, and you can really tell a difference."

