Following their separation, David Arquette disclosed secrets about his marital issues with Courteney Cox last month and now Courteney has leaked a few details to TV Week.

"Sometimes you just realize, 'Wow, we actually have grown apart,'" Courteney told the magazine over the weekend. "[David] is a kook."

Courteney challenged David's comments to Howard Stern that he had an extramarital relationship because it had been four months since he and his wife had sex.

"David is an entertainer and I'm sure the people who listen to the radio are entertained by his stories," said Courteney.

But in spite of David's "kookiness," Courteney admitted that she loves him and does not seem to want to end her marriage, saying, "I don't know what will happen, but this is not like we're getting divorced. This is a separation and I think that takes a lot of courage. That's for sure the biggest thing I've ever done. Whatever is supposed to happen will be the best thing for us."

Fortunately, Courteney has friends like Jennifer Aniston who can provide comfort to the actress, having been through a similar situation. "We just have fun, we laugh, we're inseparable and it's great," Courteney said of her former "Friends" co-star. "Jennifer has been amazing for sure."

Related stories on ETonline.com:Celebs Step Out in Costume for Dream Halloween

Video: Lindsay Lohan Makes Joke About Her Reported Financial Woes