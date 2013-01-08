Courteney Cox hasn't found the elusive fountain of youth, but she has found alternative methods for turning back the hands of time.

The "Cougar Town" star, 48, covers the premiere issue of New You magazine and speaks candidly about using Botox and other anti-aging treatments.

"You know what, I'm game for anything. I'm very open to trying to prolong the inevitable," the single star admits. "I'm a big laser believer -- I really think they are the wave of the future. I just did Ulthera, which is supposed to produce collagen, and I'm about to do Fraxel, which will get rid of all these brown spots off my arms, chest and face."

In addition to moisturizing daily, Cox is trying to drink water more regularly and in larger quantities. "I'm on this kick where I'm gonna try to drink 64 ounces a day. It's so hard," the actress says. "I can get the first 32 down, no problem. That second bottle is tough but when I do, I feel different."

Cox -- mom to daughter Coco, 8, with ex-husband David Arquette -- isn't looking forward to turning 50 in 2015. "That's gonna be brutal," she tells the magazine. "I'm not that interested in that! That sounds different. It feels different. I think it's hard, the fact that there's a certain age that we can't have kids anymore. My doctor told me today that he just delivered a baby and the woman was 48. It's like, that's awesome, but it's rare. It's a miracle, you know?"

Since an early age, the "Friends" star has been worried about getting older.

"Beauty has always been a big part of my childhood and my life. My mother is a very beautiful woman -- she wasn't a career woman, she's a mother of four -- and looks were really important to her. She's always been into vitamins and creams and she's never had any plastic surgery. She's just aged beautifully and naturally," Cox tells New You. "My dad was into looks as well, so I grew up with a family that cared a lot about that. It's a little hard because you think Hollywood is tough -- well, it was pretty tough in my own family!"

Though she takes pride in her appearance, the Alabama native insists she feels most beautiful when she's au naturale. "I feel the best after I've worked out, when I have no makeup on and my skin is flushed."

