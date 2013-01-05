Let it be known: 2013 is the year of Courteney Cox's cleavage.

"You will not see one scene that I don't show my boobs," the Cougar Town actress joked to reporters at a Television Critics Association panel for the show on Friday, Jan. 4. "You know what? I'm getting older, so I've decided at this point I'm taking less focus off the face, and focusing [on my chest]. By the time I'm much older, I will just be absolutely nude. I think it's gonna work for me, I hope."

In fact, the actress and her onscreen love interest, Josh Hopkins, did strip down for an upcoming episode in which their characters, Jules and Grayson, hold a "naked day" to spice up their marriage.

"I did know in advance [but] I did not take advantage of the time I had to know," she told Us Weekly after the panel of how she prepared for the nude scenes. "Lighting is everything! I'm not kidding. You could walk into a room and go, 'Wow! I look great today.' And one step further, you're like, 'Oh my God, I look horrible!'"

Of course, fans won't actually see any nudity on the TBS sitcom. However, they may see some familiar faces -- namely, the actress' former Friends co-stars -- if the show gets picked up for a fifth season. Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston have already made guest appearances on past seasons, but Cox hopes to get her other Central Perk pals on board, too.

"I'd love to do something with Matt [LeBlanc]," she told Us. Also on her list? Matthew Perry, who played her love interest on Friends, and David Schwimmer, who played her brother.

"I'd love to see the rest of the cast," she said, adding that she'd happily return the favor by appearing on Perry's new NBC comedy, Go On, or LeBlanc's Showtime series Episodes.

"I catch reruns of Friends and I don't remember even being there," she told Us of her memories of the popular sitcom. "I'm like, 'That is funny!'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Courteney Cox: I Will "Show My Boobs" on Cougar Town This Season