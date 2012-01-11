Courteney Cox's relationship with costar Josh Hopkins didn't just blur the lines in real life -- it made things confusing for her daughter Coco, too!

"She shouldn't watch Cougar Town, but she does," Cox told Us Weekly at the show's cocktail event Tuesday. "She's always like, 'Mommy! Did you really kiss Josh? And I'm like, 'I'm just faking it!'"

Though Cox, 47, and Hopkins, 41, were photographed frolicking on the beach in St. Barths with Coco, 7, in March 2011, both stars have denied ever having a romantic relationship.

Cox -- who remains close pals with her Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow -- added that she hopes fans will tune in for new episodes of Cougar Town this spring.

"I'm excited for March, but if it happens sooner, who knows? It's so out of our hands," Cox told Us. "Once it comes on, it's going to be up to the people who watch. If the ratings are good, we'll come back. If not, we won't. I know the show is good. And we have diehard fans. But now we need fans to tell others."

