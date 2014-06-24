Courteney Cox is a perfect 10 -- at any age! The "Cougar Town" star, who celebrated her 50th birthday on Sunday, June 15, looked better than ever in a bikini on a getaway with boyfriend Johnny McDaid earlier this month.

Cox rang in the big 5-0 at the secluded Amanyara resort in Turks and Caicos, where she was spotted lounging on the beach with her Snow Patrol rocker beau, 37. The "Friends" alum, mom to daughter Coco, 10, sizzled in a skimpy black bikini that showed off her taut abs and fit physique.

After arriving at the resort on June 14, the couple of seven months enjoyed a lakeside yoga workout before settling in to sunbathe in a private cove on the beach. "Courteney looked amazing," an onlooker tells Us of the actress. "Johnny was staring at her and smiling. You could see how much he loves her."

The eyewitness adds that he was "very conscious of Courteney's needs" and seemed to enjoy doting on her. "He was sweet, giving her a cold towel and sips of his drink," the onlooker says. "It was a very hot day."

As revealed in the June 30 issue of Us Weekly, Cox was also feted by BFF Jennifer Aniston. Prior to the birthday girl's escape to paradise, Aniston, 45, hosted an intimate dinner at her Bel Air home. "There were fewer than 20 people," a source tells Us of the gathering. "Everyone left by 11 p.m."

