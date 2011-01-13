Courteney Cox knows what's on everyone's minds lately.

"Obviously, my life is kind of crazy right now," the "Cougar Town" star, 46, admitted at a Thursday set visit and press event in L.A. for her hit ABC show.

In October, she and husband David Arquette separated after 11 years of marriage. Then, over the New Year's weekend, the increasingly erratic Arquette (father to her daughter Coco, 6) checked into rehab.

Cox said she's "kind of used to" being the center of media scrutiny. "But I think as I get older, I'm probably getting a little more sensitive. It might be getting harder in some ways."

How does she distract herself from all the personal drama lately? "Thank god for the show," she said. "There have been times where ['Cougar Town' creator] Bill Lawrence has said, 'Do you need a break?' I'm like, are you kidding? This is my saving grace!"

The actress even made a rehab joke! Discussing her "Cougar Town" character Jules' love of wine (which she drinks out of a giant goblet called "Big Carl"), Cox quipped: "She's going to continue to drink and live a very successful life being an alcoholic, but manageable. There is no rehab in sight, or anything."

