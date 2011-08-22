Courteney Cox is getting nosy!

Since her debut as home editor of xoJane.com back in July, Cox has revealed her inside beauty secrets like dyeing her hair at home (she uses Clairol Natural Instincts) to how she sloughs off dry skin.

But her most recent post covered a more personal grooming topic: nose hair.

In a August 20th blog entry, founder of xoJane.com and star editrix Jane Pratt asked Cox, 47, to recommend the best nose hair trimmer on shelves.

"Embarrassing, but the Panasonic Swing Head is great for that and for eyebrow trimming. ;)" Cox wrote.

In addition to her tried-and-true trimmer, the Cougar Town actress also gave a nod to her go-to earplugs (Mack's Pillow Soft Earplugs) and her main squeeze (a hand grip, to relieve stress and tone her forearm muscles).

