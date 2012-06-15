Happy Birthday Courteney Cox!

The Cougar Town star's 48th birthday on Friday marks a fresh chapter in her life -- she's back on the market.

After announcing their separation in October 2010, Cox filed for divorce from David Arquette last Friday (the same day he filed) after nearly 13 years of marriage.

The former couple both cited "irreconcilable difference" and are asking for physical and legal custody of their 8-year-old daughter, Coco. Cox is also seeking to legally drop her husband's name and have it be restored to Courteney Cox.

In 2011, Cox told New Beauty, "Beauty over 40 is a slippery slope, but the life experience and knowledge we gain can make us sexier with age."

But she's not exactly ready to date again. "No guy's asked me out. I'm not saying I'm not ready to have a make-out session, but it just makes me nervous," the actress told Howard Stern in February. "I don't like to go out in general."

Cox has come a long ways since her days on Friends -- and her appearance has changed too. Click through to see how Cox has transformed from the Friend next door to the neighborhood Cougar.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Courteney Cox Turns 48: Her Most Stunning Looks Ever