Cities like NYC and Austin, TX are known for their lust-worthy consignment boutiques, but for those who don't live in or near a fashionable metropolitan area can now get the same experience online.

Enter TheRealReal.com, which boasts an extensive selection of pre-owned high-priced clothing, accessories and shoes, which jam-packed loosest can no longer hold.

"We comb the most fashionable closets around to give our members insider access to the world's best previously-owned jewelry, accessories, and clothing -- from Hermes and Chanel to Balenciaga and Lanvin," a rep for The Real Real tells Us Weekly.

Better yet, The Real Real also has the A-lister connection, and through it delivers celebs' most-loved wardrobe staples right to fashionistas' doors.

"We've had Courteney Cox, Jen Garner, Whitney Port all donate their clothes through The Real Real with proceeds going to charity," a rep for the site tells Us. "We're also in talks with many celebrities to donate clothes with portions to their causes."

Another perk: the regular sales are curated by some of the fashion industry's most highly regarded stylists like Jeanne Yang (Katie Holmes' partner of the clothing line Holmes & Yang) and Kate Bosworth's pro and StyleMint collaborator, Cher Coulter.

