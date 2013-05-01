--Courtney Mazza Lopez picking out new clothes for baby #2 at the opening of NessaLee Baby boutique in Livingston, NJ.

--"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Ashlee Holmes hosting the Rock Now for Autism benefit concert for Generation Rescue in L.A

--Samantha Harris soaking up quality playtime with her daughters while and relying on P&G everyday™ as her go-to resource to help her family celebrate life’s rewarding moments in L.A.

--Adam Levine celebrating his cover for NYLON Guys with his Maroon 5 band mates during the magazine's April/May party with ASOS at Dominick's in L.A.

--Paris Hilton and beau River Viipera, along with Jeff Beacher of Beacher's Madhouse, partying at the grand opening of Hakkasan in Las Vegas.

--Cheryl Burke toasting cocktails with friends at Rock & Reilly's Irish Whiskey Pub on the Sunset Strip in L.A.

--"Mob Wives" star Renee Graziano having a girls night with cast mates Karen Gravano and Ramona Rizzo at Sugar Factory in NYC.

--Joe Jonas listening to live commentary at the 3rd Annual Ainsworth NFL Draft Party in NYC.

--"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lydia McLaughlin and her husband, Doug, touring The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Las Vegas.

--Avril Lavigne and fiancé Chad Kroeger drinking champagne after her surprise performance at The Viper Room presented by CEO Mike Heller from Talent Resources in L.A.

--Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer cooling off with sorbet popsicles and Twinkies at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine's 59th annual Spirit of Achievement Awards luncheon at the Plaza Hotel in NYC.

--"Deception" star Laz Alonso sipping LeSUTRA Sparkling Liqueur cocktails as he hosted the Celebrities Mix & Mingle for a Cause event benefiting the Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization in Miami.

--Russell Simmons privately dining downstairs with friends at SD26 in NYC.

--Michael Buble preparing for his performance on the TODAY show with Glamglow's SUPERMUD mask in NYC.

--Keri Russell sipping a cappuccino at World Bean in Delta's LaGuardia terminal in NYC.

--Swiss Beatz ordering Johnny Walker Black Label to drink during a dinner with friends at Strega Waterfront in Boston, MA.

--Rosario Dawson rocking out in the VIP section during a special performance by Bruno Mars to celebrate the launch of Samsung Experience Stores at various Best Buy locations in NYC.

--Jesse McCartney hanging out with restaurateur Sylvain Bitton for his birthday at Aventine Hollywood in L.A.

--Mamie & Grace Gummer enjoying a sister night out at the ASMALLWORLD's relaunch preview dinner in NYC.

--Katrina Bowden getting highlights for her bridal shower at the Eiji Salon on April 26th in NYC.

--Tom Hardy celebrating the wrap of his latest film "Animal Rescue" with a group of friends over dinner at Antica Pesa in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

--Designer Yigal Azrouel stepping out for Suitcase Magazine's one year anniversary party hosted by DJ Chloe Norgaard and sponsored by Pavan Liqueur at the Mondrian SoHo in NYC.

--Martha Stewart snacking on Simple & Crisp's organic, dried fruit slices, which she says are on her "good food radar" in NYC.

--Sky Blu of LMFAO juggling a SodaStream sparkling soda at the Universal Music Latin Entertainment Billboard After-party in Miami.

--Derek Hough getting a whipped cream lap dance during a burlesque show at the W Hollywood's Jazz Sunday presented by Jin&Quinn.

--Sarah Silverman ordering fresh squeezed juice from The Raleigh's 24 hour coffee shop in Miami.

--Connor Cruise spinning for the packed house at Liquid Pool Lounge in the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas.

--Lake Bell relaxing while in town promoting her new movie “In a World…” at the Revere Hotel in Boston, MA.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Courtney Lopez Shops for Baby #2!