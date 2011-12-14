Courtney Love is facing eviction from her New York home after infuriating her landlady, who says she has fallen behind on her rent and changed the decor without permission.

The Hole rocker moved into the Manhattan townhouse earlier this year, and she made headlines in June when a candle set her curtains on fire and caused a small blaze.

The building's owner, Donna Lyon, is now preparing for a legal battle with Love, claiming she owes more than $50,000 in rent.

Lyon tells the New York Post, "It was decorated by the previous owner, interior designer Steven Gambrel. One of the requirements of the lease is that nothing should be done to the interiors. Courtney has wallpapered and painted a large portion of the property without my consent.

"I learned about this when I wanted to sell the house and had photographs taken. They sent me the brochure and I said, 'This can't be my property.' I came to New York to see it and I was horrified by what she had done. The walls that had been hand-painted and glazed were ruined, covered in damask wallpaper and ice-blue paint."

She says of the house fire, "I got a call from her accountant, who said, 'Miss Love is fine,' which I was glad to hear, but I thought, 'What about the house?'"

The civil case will go to court in Manhattan on Dec. 21.