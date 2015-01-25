After years of turmoil and estrangement, Courtney Love and daughter Frances Cobain put on a united front at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 24.

The mother-daughter duo embraced on the red carpet for the premiere of "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck," a documentary about Frances' late father, who killed himself in 1994 when she was just a toddler.

RELATED: Celebs gone too soon

TMZ reports that it's the first time Frances, 22, and Courtney, 50, have been seen together in almost five years.

Hole frontwoman Courtney lost custody of her daughter in 2009 and upset Frances when she repeatedly spoke publicly and on Twitter about their relationship and estrangement. Courtney eventually respected Frances' wishes to heal their rift in private. On Jan. 25, she shared a photo of herself with her daughter at Sundance with the caption, "So proud of you Bean."

RELATED: Frances Cobain: life in photos

The documentary's director, Brett Morgen, told People that Frances -- an executive producer on the film, which will air on HBO on May 4 -- was "really the glue" that made it all come together after Courtney initially approached him about doing a project on the late Nirvana frontman in 2008. "[Frances] is why we are all here," he added.

RELATED: Celebrity rap feuds

"Everyone involved with the film and Nirvana wanted to do this for Frances," Morgen told People. "This movie is for her."