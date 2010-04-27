Courtney Love claims she slept with Gavin Rossdale even though he was with Gwen Stefani.

On The Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM Radio Monday, the Hole rocker, 45, said she had a "vision of marrying Gavin Rossdale one time ... We were like, 'Let's go spend our rock star money!'"

During their eight months together, "we had a really good time..." she said. "He was lovely."

She said she took heat because many thought Rossdale, 44, was too much like her ex, late Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain.

"Everyone gave me so much s--- because Gavin sounded like a lot like Kurt...." Love said. "But man, he was such an Adonis in his day! He got good in bed ... something happened. Maybe Gwen taught him, for all I know."

Stern then asked her, "You were [having sex] him while he was with Gwen Stefani?"

"Yes," Love replied. "She does know."

Stern continued: "You mean he was having sex with you while he was with her?"

"Everyone ... yeah ... and a few other people," Love said. "We didn't have a lot of pressure on each other, but we did like each other quite a bit."

Rossdale has yet to comment on Love's claims.

This isn't the first time Rossdale has been in a scandal.

In 2004, DNA tests revealed that he has a secret lovechild years before meeting Stefani, 40. She was said to be "devastated."

The two, who wed in 2002, have two sons together: Kingston, almost 4, and Zuma, 1 1/2.

