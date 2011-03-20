Rocker Courtney Love has blamed an impostor for using her name to insult Chelsea Handler on Twitter.com, insisting she no longer has an account with the Twitter.

RELATED: Has Love resurrected her Twitter hate?

A user purporting to be Love, under the handle Cloverxxxlove, launched a vicious virtual rant against comedian Handler, writing: "I think you are a leathery idiot and rude. And beyond stupid," before branding her a "mainstream zzzzlister" with a "man face."

RELATED: Learn all about Love's music career on MSN

But the Hole frontwoman is adamant she would never insult her pal Handler.

She tells New York Post's Page Six gossip column, "(It's) absolutely not me. I was horrified to find whoever it was was insulting my friends ... I would never be so classless as to discuss their private lives in such a vulgar manner. I deleted my Twitter account months ago."

RELATED: 15 celebrity rehab repeat offenders