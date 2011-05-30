Courtney Love has been forced to hand over more than $35,000 to two former maids who accused the Hole rocker of failing to pay their wages.

The two ex-staff members filed suit against Love claiming the star had not paid them for cleaning her home for several years.

They took their battle to a court in Beverly Hills, Calif., and won the suit, with the judge ordering Love to pay the pair -- known only as Miriam and Myrium -- $16,632 and $19,137 respectively, according to TMZ.com.

Unfortunately for Love, the ruling is not the end of her legal woes: She is being sued by her former attorney over comments she allegedly made on Twitter, which the lawyer claims hampered her career.