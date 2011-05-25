Courtney Love is coming clean -- in many senses of the word.

In a sprawling, epic interview on The Fix (a newly launched site which focuses on addiction and recovery), the legendary, sometimes loopy rocker opens up about her own substance abuse problems, which she says are behind her.

"I've been maligned as this drug freak for years, and I'm getting tired of it. That's not the way I live anymore," Love, 46, says. "I try to work a good program. I don't do smack. I don't do crack anymore."

Having kicked hardcore drugs -- heroin and cocaine included -- Love's most recent drug of choice, she admits, was Adderall.

"[It was] legitimately prescribed to me by a respectable physician," she says. "But after Britney [Spears] freaked out a couple of years ago, and her toxicology report said she was taking a much lower dose than I was, I decided to get off that s---."

But Love's hard-partying status in Hollywood made her a magnet for stars who found themselves in trouble -- like Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton. "Lindsay Lohan called me after she was arrested," Love reveals, without specifying a date. "I told Lindsay to just get it together and trust the judge."

She added: "For some reason, Kim Stewart also called me when Paris Hilton got pulled over for her last D.U.I....I'm not even that friendly with these girls. What am I, a junkie Auntie Mame?"

One gal she was friendlier with: Kelly Osbourne. "This is a girl whose life I have saved twice, once with C.P.R. and another time with C.P.R. and violence—by which I mean I had to poke her furiously in certain places to wake her up from her coma," Love claims.

Love's lowpoint? "Snorting blow up Pamela Anderson's ass!" she cracked.

Two unlikely stars who got her hooked on another set of pills: Andy Dick and Winona Ryder. "[Dick] handed me a pill right before the show and said, 'Courtney, take this, it's like Vicodin without the aspirin.' It f***ed me up bad. Winona Ryder slipped me a similar pill a few months earlier. I'm such an addict that I just swallowed them both, without asking what they were," Love reveals.

But Love doesn't completely mind the mockery. "A few months ago, at a party in Hollywood, Scarlett Johansson did a pretty spot-on imitation of me," she said of the actress, 26. "She wrapped a bandage around her boobs and tumbled down a flight of stairs with a bottle of Jack Daniels in her hands."