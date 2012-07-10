LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Courtney Love's former assistant is suing over unpaid wages and claims the rocker made unethical requests such as instructing her to hire a hacker and falsify legal letters.

Jessica Labrie filed the wrongful termination, wage and breach of contract lawsuit in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The suit states Labrie worked as Love's administrative assistant for about a year in 2010 and 2011, but was fired after complaining she was owed thousands in unpaid wages and expenses for business trips. The lawsuit claims Labrie suffered from headaches, insomnia and other medical conditions as a result of Love's conduct.

Her attorney, Joshua Gruenberg, says Love wanted a hacker to change records to businesses she owned or believed she owned, but Labrie refused.

Attempts to find a current representative for Love were unsuccessful.