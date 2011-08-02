Sorry, MTV! Courtney Stodden has no plans of being on Teen Mom next season.

The mother of the controversial 16-year-old bride told Radar Online that her daughter and actor hubby Doug Hutchison, 51, aren't planning on having kids anytime soon.

PHOTOS: Other May-December romances

"She's making sure as much as she can at this time that it isn't happening," Courtney's mom, Krista, told the site. "She's on birth control because she would prefer to wait for children. I think Doug would love to have children, but Courtney wants to wait a few years."

PHOTOS: Celebrity odd couples

So why is Courtney, who claimed she was a virgin up until she said "I do" to Hutchison in May, not ready for motherhood just yet?" She "wants to work on her career," her mom explained, adding: "If something happens, we do not believe in abortion. So if God blesses them, that would be okay, but they're not trying for a baby now."

PHOTOS: Controversial star moms

Krista said said her daughter and the Green Mile actor "have a lot of exciting projects they're working on, and their home life is wonderful."

Hutchison is even teaching his wife -- 35 years his junior -- some lessons in domesticity. "Courtney never showed any interest in cooking or cleaning, she always wanted a career," her mom explained. "So Doug takes care of all the housework. He's so sweet. He's teaching her how to boil an egg!"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly