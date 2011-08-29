Only one more year until she's legal!

Teenage bride Courtney Stodden turned 17 on Monday, and how did the mature-looking blonde spend her big day? With 51-year-old hubby Doug Hutchison, of course!

"I'm so happy. This is the best birthday ever," she told RadarOnline.com. "17 is going to be even better than 16 because I'm going to spend the whole year with my wonderful husband!"

The duo married in May 2011 -- with the permission of Stodden's parents, because she was (and still is) a minor.

So what did the birthday girl have planned? A shopping trip, and maybe a visit to a local lake to cool off in the water! Stodden told the site she and her hubby planned to visit Disneyland Monday, but they're postponing their trip to the Mouse until Southern California's weather cools off.

Hutchison, known for his roles on LOST and The Green Mile, surprised his teenage wife with birthday gifts from Victoria's secret. "There's never a dull day with Courtney around," he told RadarOnline.com.

