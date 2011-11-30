Courtney Stodden certainly isn't the fairest of them all, but the spray-tanned teen bride is living "like a princess!"

In a preview clip for VH1's The Fab Life, the 17-year-old gushes about her "crazy" life with 51-year-old hubby Doug Hutchison.

"Doug is wonderful," she says about Lost actor. "He picks up my coffee beans that I spill not he floor. He picks up my foundation. He picks up my feathers from my big robe that I wear. my high heels are all over."

"I have a wonderful life, a wonderful husband," she adds.

So how does Stodden's hubby benefit from the charmed life he provides for her? "I get up out of bed in the sexiest outfit you've ever seen. My hair is done, my makeup's done," she says provocatively.

The much-younger blonde also tunes Hutchison in to today's music. "I've turned him on to Maroon 5, Train and all the new awesome bands," she says in The Fab Life clip. "There's fine lines in between what we share and what we teach each other!"

"It's so cute: Doug calls Maroon 5 'Monsoon 5'," she says. "He's like, 'YEAH! Monsoon 5!' It's so embarrassing, but it's darling too."

