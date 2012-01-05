Guess Courtney Stodden's New Year's resolution wasn't to be more modest!

The 17-year-old actress/singer, married to 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison, rang in 2012 by posing for yet another suggestive photo and posted it to Twitter Monday.

Clad in a black bra and white short-shorts, Stodden invited her 82,000 followers to send in their racy images as well.

"Come get down and dirty with me while we floor flash together! I showed you mine... now show me yours. I'll RT the hottest!" she wrote, referring to the Twitter practice of re-tweeting responses from followers.

Facing incessant scrutiny over her buxom figure, Stodden confirmed in November that she's never had plastic surgery.

"A knife has never touched this body," the teen told Dr. Drew Pinsky on his Lifechangers talk show.

Stodden's husband has also leapt to his wife's defense, telling E! News "God was [Courtney's] only plastic surgeon."

