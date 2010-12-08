DETROIT (AP) -- Aretha Franklin's cousin says the ailing legendary singer is "doing better than doctors expected" and plans to be released from the hospital this weekend.

Brenda Corbett tells the Detroit Free Press for a Thursday story that Franklin "has a long life in front of her and will be back in concert, on stage, late spring or early summer."

RELATED VIDEO: Aretha Franklin battling cancer

Franklin announced last week that she had undergone a surgical procedure. Neither she nor her publicist have said what is ailing the 68-year-old Queen of Soul.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he visited Franklin four or five times and her spirits "are high and her faith is strong."

RELATED: Read more about the Queen of Soul at MSN Music

Last month, Franklin canceled all concert dates and personal appearances through May on doctors' orders.