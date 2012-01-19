By Jon Warech

Whether it's Stacy Keibler attempting to climb the ranks of celebrity or Kim Kardashian trying to make a quick buck, most stars flaunt their relationships for all the world to see. How would we know Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Will Smith were in love if we didn't see it all the time, right? Some stars, though, are better at keeping their relationships under wraps. Scroll though and see which celebrities are part of covert couples.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

One of the rare couples for which "bite me" is a term of endearment, R-Pattz and K-Stew only seem to be an item when they're promoting the latest "Twilight" film. Sounds fishy, but if they are faking it, then they are doing an excellent job, because neither has been spotted with anyone else in nearly three years. We know vampires don't do well in sunlight, but come on, guys -- give us something.

RELATED: Kristen nabs a perfume deal