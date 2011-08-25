ATHENS, Ga. (AP) -- Cracker frontman David Lowery has married his band's manager, Velena Vego, during a music business class at the University of Georgia.

Lowery told The Associated Press that the pair exchanged vows Thursday in a brief ceremony on the campus in Athens. Lowery, who began teaching for UGA's music business program earlier this year, said Patterson Hood of the Drive-By Truckers was best man.

He said he and Vego were first married a year ago in California but never filed the paperwork. He said the pair wanted to make their four-year relationship official.

Lowery started Camper Van Beethoven in 1983 but grew to prominence with Cracker, which produced such hits as "Low" and "Get Off This." He also founded Sound of Music Studios in Richmond, Va.

