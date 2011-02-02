Late-night talk show host Craig Ferguson is a dad again. His wife, Megan Wallace Cunningham, has given birth to a baby boy.

Liam James Ferguson was born on Monday in Los Angeles, People.com has confirmed.

Ferguson, 48, and his art-dealer wife wed in December 2008.

The comic has a 9-year-old son, Milo, from his six-year marriage to second wife Sascha.

