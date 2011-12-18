Daniel Craig looks set to become the longest-running James Bond of all time after producer Michael G. Wilson revealed he'd "love" the actor to play the spy in five more films.

The "Layer Cake" star has so far signed up to three Bond movies, "Quantum of Solace," "Casino Royale" and upcoming film "Skyfall."

And now he looks set to overtake Sir Roger Moore as the longest-running actor to play the superspy if he signs a deal to film a total of eight movies.

Moore currently holds the record with seven films, while Sean Connery took on six movies as Bond.

Wilson tells Britain's The People, "Daniel's been a terrific Bond, a superb actor and a terrific man. The fans love him and I don't think there's a better actor to play the part.

"I'd love Daniel to surpass Roger's record and do eight pictures. A lot of people have said Daniel's been their favorite Bond since Sean Connery and I can't argue with them. He's doing a great job."