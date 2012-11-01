HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Suicide Silence death-metal band lead singer Mitchell Lucker has died in a Southern California motorcycle crash at age 28.

Huntington Beach police say Lucker lost control of his Harley-Davidson on Halloween night and slammed into a light police and then a pickup truck. He died Thursday at University of California, Irvine, Medical Center.

Fans gathered Thursday night for a candlelight vigil at the crash site.

Riverside-based Suicide Silence members include guitarists Chris Garza and Mark Heylmun, bass player Dan Kenny and drummer Alex Lopez.

The band posted a message on its Facebook page saying Lucker's death is devastating and the singer will be forever in their hearts.

Suicide Silence has released three Century Media albums: "The Cleansing," "No Time to Bleed" and "The Black Crown."