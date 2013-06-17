Just married! Cress Williams tied the knot with Kristen Torrianni in Texas on Saturday, June 15, Us Weekly can confirm. The Hart of Dixie actor's costars Scott Porter, Wilson Bethel and Kaitlyn Black attended the ceremony and reception.

Porter (who wed casting producer Kelsey Mayfield in Texas on Apr. 20) shared several pictures from the event via his official Instagram account. One collage features the newlyweds, several floral arrangements and two chalkboards. "Celebrating Cress and his beautiful bride!" Porter wrote in the caption. "Wishing an eternity of love." In the picture, Williams wears a khaki suit, a blue shirt and a straw hat. Torrianni looks radiant in a sleeveless white gown.

Porter also posted a picture of himself with a casually-dressed Bethel, who wore a denim shirt and olive green pants. The 33-year-old actor also performed with 42-year-old Williams during the reception, singing a cover of Boys II Men's 1992 hit "End of the Road."

"I guess I should get Vine for these karaoke moments," Porter tweeted of the app that allows users to capture and upload 6-second looping videos.

Black also shared a picture of herself with Williams, Porter and Bethel via Instagram. "I got the Dixie boys all to myself!" she wrote in the caption.

Williams -- who previous TV credits include Prison Break, Living Single and Beverly Hills, 90210 -- will reprise his role as Mayor Lavon Hayes when the third season of Hart of Dixie premieres this fall on The CW.

