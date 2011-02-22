By Kat Giantis

Are you a woman whose turn-ons include cocaine- and porn-star-scented kisses, unfathomable dysfunction and rehabbing sitcom stars in sweatpants? Alas, you may be out of luck, because it looks like Charlie Sheen has found someone new.

On Monday, the troubled but seemingly Teflon-coated "Two and a Half Men" star turned up at an office building in Calabasas, Calif., with a slimline, belly-baring blonde (in other words, his type) on his arm.

With cigarettes in hand, they kissed for the paparazzi (see the unromantic pics here), one of whom asked Sheen how he was doing.

His answer: "Winning."

Later, a thin and tired-looking Charlie escorted his unidentified companion into the back of his ridiculously expensive Maybach.

When a photographer asked about his arm candy, the thrice-divorced porno enthusiast, whose recent party guest critiqued his alleged bedroom performance, suddenly turned coy, growling, "Why don't you mind your own [bleeping] business?"

Sheen has been dropping hints that he has a new squeeze (who is not at all in need of a self-esteem boost or antibiotics), recently revealing on the Dan Patrick radio show that he planned to spend Valentine's Day with "my girlfriend, who will remain nameless -- let's not turn her life upside down."

He was, however, "100 percent" in love, adding, "You ought to see this one."

Or maybe two. A few hours after his PDA moment for the shutterbugs, Charlie gave TMZ a call and mentioned how he now had a pair of "goddesses" in his life.

"The marriage thing was s---, so I'm doing it my way," he said.

(We're assuming Sheen's deities haven't been rewarded with checks made out to cash.)

As for Charlie's supposed plan to persuade ex-wives Brooke Mueller and Denise Richards to move to his neighborhood by buying them swanky new mansions, the former is said to be contemplating the offer.

"Brooke thinks it's a great idea," a source tells RadarOnline, "because Charlie can see their twin sons on a daily basis."

Sheen, you'll recall, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault after an altercation with Mueller on Christmas Day 2009.

