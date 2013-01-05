NEW YORK (AP) — The National Society of Film Critics has selected "Amour" as the best picture of 2012.

The critics chose the star of "Amour," Emmanuelle Riva, as the best actress, and Daniel Day-Lewis was chosen best actor for "Lincoln."

The group of 60 prominent movie critics from around the country met Saturday at Lincoln Center in New York City to make its picks.

Austrian director Michael Haneke won best director for "Amour." The French-language movie depicts the slow deterioration of an elderly woman played by Riva.

Playwright Tony Kushner won best screenplay for "Lincoln."

Amy Adams was chosen best supporting actress for "The Master" and Matthew McConaughey was selected best supporting actor for "Magic Mike" and "Bernie."