Singer Sheryl Crow has raided her music warehouse and is selling off several treasured items online.

The "All I Wanna Do" hit-maker is clearing out her storage unit and fans will have the chance to bid on items including speakers and guitar amplifiers.

A post on the star's Facebook page reads, "We're clearing out the warehouse! Over the next few weeks, a bunch of gear that Sheryl used on various album recordings and live performances will be listed on eBay.

"Guitar amps, speaker cabinets, tape machines and more will be up for grabs - click the ebay link to view the items and yes, all this gear really was used by Sheryl and the musicians she's played with over the last 10-15 years!"