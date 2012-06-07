LONDON (AP) -- Crowds are lining the streets of a southeastern English town as a horse-drawn carriage pulls the coffin of Robin Gibb to the Bee Gees star's funeral.

Gibb, one of the founder members of the famed singing trio known for its soaring harmonies, died May 20 at the age of 62 after a long battle with cancer.

A lone bagpiper led the procession through the streets of Thame, where Gibb lived. Four black horses followed, drawing a glass-sided white carriage covered in red roses that bore the singer's coffin.

A service is due to take place at St Mary's Church, close to the property where Gibb lived for many years.

Of four brothers, only fellow Bee Gees member Barry Gibb survives.