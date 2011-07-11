Actor Russell Crowe has taken up a grueling training schedule in a desperate bid to finally shed the weight he gained for his role in "Body Of Lies."

Crowe packed on over 60 pounds (27.2 kilograms) to star in the 2008 spy film, but now the 47 year old is determined to get his body back into shape by embarking on a 105-day weight loss journey.

The "Gladiator" star has embarked on a daily regime of cycling and running - and admits it's a real struggle.

In a series of posts on his Twitter.com account, he writes, "First (bike) ride in quite some time. Sore legs, sore a**, be worse tomorrow and the next day... not a big deal, but a good start...There is a long way to go, one layer of tissue paper per day of effort and diet...it takes a long time."