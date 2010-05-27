Did Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes go out of their way to avoid a close encounter with one of her former flames at the National Movie Awards in London on Wednesday night?

The Daily Mirror claims the actor's peeps "flew into a flap" when they realized that Joshua Jackson, who dated Katie in the early days of "Dawson's Creek" (sigh, we miss you Pacey and Joey), would be attending the event with longtime love Diane Kruger.

The show's organizers were supposedly ordered to seat the oh-so-adorable "Fringe" star and his "Inglourious Basterds" squeeze "well away" from Suri's parents, who achieved new levels of awkwardness on the red carpet with poses such as this, this and this.

"There isn't much love lost between Tom and Josh," a source maintains to the tab. "When his people found out he was on the same red carpet, there suddenly came a number of extra stipulations."

But would Cruise, who was honored at the ceremony with a Screen Icon award, really be worried about bumping into a guy who Holmes hooked up with way back in 1998, even if she has described him as her "first love"?

Apparently, not so much.

"False," Tom's spokeswoman tells Wonderwall. "I was there. [It's] made up completely."

And for those of you who currently have "I don't wanna wait, for our lives to be ohhhh-ver, I want to know right now what will it be ..." stuck in your noggin, we're really sorry.

