Tom Cruise has revealed he'll be performing Bon Jovi's Dead Or Alive during a concert scene for "Rock Of Ages," which fans have been invited to attend.

Adam Shankman, the director of the movie musical, has launched an appeal on Facebook.com to find extras and now Cruise is helping to swell the masses by confirming he'll be on stage at the Sun Life Stadium scenes in Miami, Florida on Monday.

The movie superstar, who plays rocker Stacee Jaxx in the film, says, "It's a concert scene and it's (me singing) 'Dead or Alive' and it goes into where Stacee's performing in a stadium and so there'll be a big show.

"Then, there's another song, (Journey's) Don't Stop Believin', where the whole cast will be on there... and we'll perform that."

In his Facebook.com alert, Shankman insists all those planning to attend Monday's concert filming must be at least 16, and he urges them to dress "Like the 80s! Big hair, make-up, and ALL BLACK rockin' clothes."

Meanwhile, Cruise admits he's having a blast.

Speaking to radio DJ Ryan Seacrest, who is dating Cruise's co-star Julianne Hough, on Wednesday, the actor said, "It's fun. I've never done a musical and I'm having a blast... I love this character.

"I saw Adam (Shankman) a few years ago after I saw Hairspray and I said, 'OK, man, where's our musical?' and he came to me with this."