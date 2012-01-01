LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Tom Cruise's new mission remains impossible to beat at the box office.

Studio estimates Sunday placed "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol" in the No. 1 spot for the second-straight weekend with $31.3 million. With a $142.9 million domestic total, it's the first $100 million hit with Cruise in the lead role since 2006's "Mission: Impossible III."

The movie led a solid New Year's weekend as Hollywood managed fair business to end a sluggish year on a more promising note for 2012.

Robert Downey Jr.'s "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" finished second again with $21.7 million, raising its domestic total to $132.1 million.

The family sequel "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked" was still at No. 3 with $18.3 million to lift its haul to $94.6 million.