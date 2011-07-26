Talk about a low blow. After dumping Hugh Hefner just days before their June 18 wedding, Playboy model Crystal Harris opened up about their sex life during a Tuesday interview on Sirius XM's Howard Stern Show.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's broken engagements

"[It lasted] like, two seconds," Harris, 25, said, dissing the famed men's magazine editor. "Then I was just over it. I was like, 'Ahh.' I was over it. I just, like, walked away. I'm not turned on by Hef. Sorry."

PHOTOS: Remember these celebrity sex scandals?

The hurtful claims shouldn't be too surprising given the fact that Harris partied with VH1 reality star Heidi Montag on what would have been her wedding day. Adding to Hefner's heartache was Harris' "hot and heavy" affair with Dr. Phil McGraw's son Jordan, 26. (In June, an insider told Us Weekly that Harris and McGraw had been together six months prior to her split with Hefner.)

PHOTOS: Stars who've posed in Playboy

Still, Hefner is wise enough to know that everything happens for a reason. "After all is said and done, staying single is probably the best," he tweeted in June. "I think I just missed a bullet."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

When celeb PDA goes wrong

See which celebs have been left at the altar

Unsolicited love advice for reality stars