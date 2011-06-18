Crystal Harris was supposed to become Mrs. Hugh Hefner Saturday, but after calling off her wedding earlier this week, the 25-year-old Playboy model flew to Las Vegas to party her sorrows away.

"I came to Vegas to hang out with my friends for the day," Harris explained to Radar Online. "I wanted to get away from L.A. so I didn't have to think about the wedding."

Wearing a skimpy black bikini and a Beach Bunny coverup, Harris spent the afternoon embracing the single life at Wet Republic with Heidi Montag. "It was too close to home in L.A.," Harris said. "I just want to relax and not think about the fact that this was my wedding day."

Hefner, 85, was notably more distraught over their sudden split. "This was going to be my wedding day, but life is full of surprises. After all is said and done, staying single is probably for the best," he tweeted Saturday. "With no wedding, we'll be running a movie tonight: Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in Runaway Bride. It seems appropriate."

