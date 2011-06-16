No need to stop the presses -- Hugh Hefner has found a creative way to fix the July issue of Playboy, which features his former fiancee, Crystal Harris, dressed in his signature garb (a silk robe and a captain's hat).

The original cover, which boasted the headline "America's Princess: Introducing Mrs. Crystal Hefner," will now feature a giant sticker that reads: "Runaway Bride in This Issue!"

"Crystal did an interview with Ryan Seacrest this morning to explain everything, but I still don't have a clue," a distraught Hefner, 85, tweeted Wednesday. "I didn't see any of this coming, but I'm glad things went wrong before the marriage instead of after. Live and learn."

During Harris' interview with Seacrest, she explained that the decision to part ways "was mutual between Hef and I. There was no fight; we sat down and talked about it. We both agreed that it wasn't the best idea to get married. He was doing it for me because he thought it was what I wanted."

Harris, 25, also admitted that she was having cold feet long before they called things off.

"For a while I've been having second thoughts about everything. I haven't really been at peace with myself lately," the model said. "I didn't think it was really fair to him. It was all happening too fast for me. Was this what I wanted?"