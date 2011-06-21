The runaway bunny still has her engagement bling!

Crystal Harris might have dumped Hugh Hefner just five days before their wedding, but she still gets to keep her $90,000, 3-carat diamond sparkler.

The 25-year-old told Radaronline.com that she stopped by the Playboy Mansion on Sunday to return the ring and Hefner's dog, Charlie. "It was the right thing to do," she said of her attempt to return the jewelry.

While the 85-year-old mogul was thrilled to have his Cavalier King Charles spaniel back, he told Harris she could keep the engagement ring, along with the Bentley he'd given her, too.

Despite his heartbreak, Hefner seems to be moving on quite well from the breakup. "It's the start of a new day, and a new week," he tweeted Monday. "And I'm happy to be single."

