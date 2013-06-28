"Teen Wolf" star Crystal Reed is now a lone wolf. The actress, who plays Allison Argent on the MTV series, has split from her boyfriend and "Teen Wolf" co-star Daniel Sharman.

Us Weekly caught up with the star on Thursday, at the Helmut Newton Exhibition Opening in L.A., where she dished about going to Paris to regroup after the relationship ended. "I went by myself and it was cold, but it was still really, really beautiful," she told Us of the trip. "I was just getting over a breakup, so it was something that just jumpstarted my singleness."

In the beginning, she said, it was "really lonely" and "depressing," but things got better as the trip went on. "I was lucky enough to meet the most incredible people," she told Us. "But it is the most romantic city in the world, so it can be a little isolating. You just have to make sure that you get out and walk around and do the things you always wanted to do."

"In Paris, [the night life] is so communal," she added. "It's good."

Reed also revealed to Us Weekly that she had found comfort in music. "My summer anthem right now is Alanis Morissette, 'Jagged Little Pill,'" she said. "Because I"m going through a breakup and I can just jam to it. It's a good record. You need something that feels empowering."

