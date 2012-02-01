Emily Procter's Celine tote (bergdorfgoodman.com) doubles as a diaper bag!

"When my daughter was born, I said, "I'm getting a nice bag for us both," says the CSI: Miami star, who's mom to Pippa, 14 months (with musician Paul Bryan).

"It separates in the center, so splitting things up is easy!" she adds.

Read below to see what else the North Carolina native divvies up inside her luxe bag.

PHOTOS: CSI's guest stars

Smooth Moves!"On Pippa's side, I keep a travel size Aquaphor ($5.99, drugstore.com). I can use it for diaper cream or boo-boos. And it's a great lip balm and hand lotion for me!"

Lip Service"On my side, I keep By Terry lipstick in the Plumping Nude shade ($49, barneys.com). I always have lipstick -- I'm Southern! I took a makeup course so that people wouldn't be like, 'Oh, I saw that girl from CSI: Miami and she looked sad.'"

PHOTOS: Celebs' favorite lip balms

Ms. Clean"I always carry EO hand santizer spray ($1.99, eoproducts.com). I'm no germ freak, though. Friends will look at us and say, 'Is that a shoe in Pippa's mouth?!' I'm like, 'Yeah, it is. She'll live."

All Zipped UpProcter keeps her money and credit cards in a cute green and gold Stephanie Johnson pouch ($30, stephaniejohnson.com). "I only have two credit cards, one ATM card, cash and my driver's license" the actress details about the contents of her wallet.

PHOTOS: The moisturizers celebs can't live without

Double DutyThe actress' collapsible nylon strawberry-shaped tote bag ($5, amazon.com) minimizes both her carbon footprint and her daughter's meltdowns. "[The bag] is really soft so that's something she can always play with, and it makes for a great shopping bag."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly